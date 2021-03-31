ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A downtown diner is now getting another chance. The Eat-Rite Diner cooked up burgers for nearly 80 years before the building was boarded up last December.
The new owner of the diner, Tim Eagan, says he's ready to carry on the history with a twist. Eagan is planning to add an upscale touch to diner classics, like the slinger and smashburger.
"It's not necessarily going to be more expensive, it's still going to be accessible to everyone, but the quality of the food is going to be better and if people thought the Eat-Rite was great before they are going to think it's even better now,” said Eagan.
The diner will have a new name, Fleur, like fleur-de-lis, a symbol of St. Louis. Eagan is still keeping the iconic Eat-Rite marquee.
He hopes to open the 13-seat diner, located at the corner of 7th and Choteau by mid-May.
