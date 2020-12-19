ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Eat-Rite Diner in downtown St. Louis is closing permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its owners announced on Facebook Saturday.
The landmark diner located at 7th and Chouteau closed in 2017 due to problems with an exhaust fan. It was later purchased by Joel and Shawna Holtman who re-opened it on the same day as the Cardinals home opener in 2018.
READ: These restaurants have closed for good during the COVID-19 pandemic
In a Facebook post, the Holtmans say 2020 was slated to be a very good year for the diner, but COVID-19 changed that.
