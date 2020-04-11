BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Easter church services are going to feel a lot different during the holiday weekend due the virus pandemic.
Worshipers are encouraged to find church services online with many planning to offer live streams or Facebook lives. Religious leaders and the director of Illinois State Police (ISP) are asking the public to stay home this weekend.
They say the decision to stay home is not a reflection of your religious values but instead shows that you value saving lives.
"This is not an issue of separation of church and state. It's a separation of life and death," said Power of Change Christian Church Bishop Henry Phillips.
"When you have people that may be putting lives at risk, each of those circumstances will be looked at in an appropriate way," said Brendan Kelly of ISP.
ISP says there certainly won't be officers storming churches but there could be legal consequences if people don't listen.
