ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When next you head into your local Dierbergs be on the lookout for Easter eggs as the grocery store hopes to help a local, family-owned company devastated by the COVID-19 shut down.
Dierbergs posted about American Carnival Mart on Facebook. They say this company depends on Easter eggs sales for a large percentage of their annual revenue. American Carnival Mart was hit hard as nearly everyone canceled their egg hunts during the pandemic.
American Carnival Mart partners with Canterbury Enterprises, Inc. which is a local, sheltered workshop that employs over 90 people with special needs who fill the eggs with wrapped candy, according to Dierbergs’ social media post.
Dierbergs is hoping to sell 3.5 million candy-filled eggs over the next three weeks.
"We would appreciate the community’s help toward keeping these individuals employed and a local business in operation,” said Dierbergs Markets Chairman Bob Dierberg.
The grocery store is hoping you will use your imagination to incorporate the eggs into hunts for maybe Father’s Day, Independence Day or any other special event you have coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.