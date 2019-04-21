ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nine people are displaced after a fire broke out at a three-story home in the Benton Park West neighborhood Sunday, officials said.
Six adults and three children were out hunting Easter eggs when they learned heavy fire took over their home in the 3200 block of California Avenue.
Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire when it broke out around 5:30 p.m.
Two fire trucks were deployed. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.