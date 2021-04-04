ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Pews were filled across St. Louis Sunday, hundreds of families picnicked and hunted for Easter eggs at Tower Grove Park as families begin to gather again.
“Its wonderful. It’s very different from last year,” said Lisa Machecha, who gathered for an Easter picnic with her family.
Machecha has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and looks forward to getting her second, with the hope of resuming more gatherings with friends and families. Right now, 28 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccines and the state is no longer at the bottom when it comes to vaccine rollout across the country. That number will only continue to improve as the state works with the federal government to increase vaccine equity in the City of St. Louis.
READ: FEMA partnership to bring 168,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Dome at America's Center
Tuesday will kick off a massive vaccination effort, a partnership with FEMA and Missouri to vaccinate 168,000 people at the Dome at America Center. They will be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. To register, sign up with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.
“It really is amazing how much its sped up,” said Mindy Rouff, who was celebrating Easter in the park with her family. They drove to Malden, Mo., a six hour round trip for their vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.