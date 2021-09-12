ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 reopened in downtown St. Louis after a crash Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-44 where it meets with I-55 after 4:45 p.m. All four left lanes were closed but then reopened just before 5:30 p.m.
No information was released about possible injuries.
