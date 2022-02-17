ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Eastbound Interstate 64 is closed at the McKnight exit after a crash.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday. MoDOT traffic cameras show traffic is at a halt and multiple emergency vehicles are on scene.
MoDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until around 8 p.m.
