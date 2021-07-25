ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Morning storms are leaving behind flooding and causing traffic problems in St. Louis area Sunday.
All lanes of eastbound I-44 were closed just before I-64 in downtown St. Louis for about an hour. The view from the MoDOT camera showed standing water on I-44 underneath the railroad bridge at southern edge of downtown. Crews were on scene helping to drain the water. All cars going eastbound were forced off onto the Poplar Street Bridge. All lanes re-opened around 9:25 a.m.
Around the same time, heavy rains caused flooding on part of Laclede Station Road in Maplewood and Shirwin Farms in near Lenzburg, Illinois. Around 10:45 a.m., several drivers drove into high water near Hillsboro Road and Meramec Station Road near Fenton. Firefighters were called to the scene.
