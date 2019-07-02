semi overturned
MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple lanes of eastbound I-70 are now open near the airport after a semi truck overturned Tuesday. 

It's unclear what caused the accident and whether or not there were any injuries. 

overturned 70 at Airflight

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.