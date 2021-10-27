ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The East-West Gateway Council of Governments board rejected a proposed federal grant that would revive the Loop Trolley.

The proposal included $1.26 million in federal highway funds for the trolley to operate for two years. Under the proposal, free rides on the Loop Trolley would be available four days a week.

Jones, Page support using federal funds for Loop Trolley, but with caveats St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote a letter Monday in support of $1.26 million in federal funds going towards the operation of the Loop Trolley.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wrote a letter Monday in support of the money going towards the operation of the Loop Trolley. After the proposal was rejected, Page and Jones issued the below joint statement:

“We all agree that no more St. Louis County and City funds should go to the Loop Trolley. Today’s vote was about accepting federal funds to keep the federal government happy. We hope the St. Louis region is not penalized by the federal government in future transportation funding or other infrastructure projects as a result of this decision.”

St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed opposed using federal funds for the Loop Trolley.

The Loop Trolley previously operated for only 11 months and generated $32, 486 in revenue. It shut down in December 2019. After Wednesday’s proposal was rejected, the future of the 2.2-mile-long Loop Trolley is not known.