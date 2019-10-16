EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several firefighters will be laid off in the coming weeks in East St. Louis.
The city manager told News 4 nine firefighters will be laid off over the next few weeks. Leaders said the layoffs are a direct result of the city’s state revenues being intercepted by the Illinois Comptroller’s Office and redirected to the public safety pensions.
A fire captain who is president of the local firefighter union said those who live around the firehouse that will be closing should be very concerned. He said the concern is warranted because when the city shut down another firehouse it was labeled as temporary, but now that building has been vandalized and boarded up.
“I feel the residents, especially those that live around Engine Company 425, should be very concerned by this. When the City closed Engine Company 424, it was also called a "temporary closing". Company 424 has since been vandalized and boarded up. Any reduction to our currently overworked department puts firefighters and residents at risk," IAFF Firefighter's Local #23 President Captain Brandon Walls said.
The captain also said any cuts to the currently overworked department puts firefighters and residents at risk.
