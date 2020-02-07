ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two local cheerleading teams got a little too fired up during a cheer battle and now one of the schools has suspended its cheerleading program.
The East St. Louis High School's cheerleading program is done for the rest of the season after a fight Saturday during a match against Trinity Catholic High School. The game was at Alton High School.
Video shows the two teams are near center court going back and forth in what appears to be a cheer battle. Cheerleaders from East St. Louis can be seen getting close to the cheerleaders from Trinity before a fight breaks out.
No criminal charges were filed.
But the East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver cancelled the rest of the season saying:
“We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events. We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations. After a thorough investigation, consequences were administered which resulted in the immediate conclusion of the cheerleading season for this school year. We will not lower our expectations and will consistently take strong action when safety and sportsmanship is compromised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.