ST. LOUIS (KMOV)-- Using recent data from the FBI's crime report, St. Louis and East St. Louis debut in the top five most dangerous cities in America.
The study examined violent crimes including murder, aggravated assault, rape and robbery for cities with a population of at least 10,000 through the end of 2017.
East St. Louis took the No. 1 spot while St. Louis was ranked at No. 5. The city of Vinita Park, Mo. also made the list at No. 8
Statistics revealed St. Louis ranked No. 6 for most murders per 100,000 people (66.07), No. 7 for most robberies per 100,000 people (626.52), No. 8 for most murders by city (205), No. 9 for most violent crimes per person (2,082.29) and No. 21 for most aggravated assaults per 100,000 people (1,296.55).
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities in America (Population 10,000+):
- East St. Louis, IL
- Anniston, AL
- Fairfield, AL
- Chester, PA
- St. Louis, MO
- Baltimore, MD
- Bessemer, AL
- Vinita Park, MO
- McKeesport, PA
- College Park, GA
10 Most Dangerous Major Cities in America (Population 500,000+):
- Baltimore, MD
- Detroit, MI
- Memphis, TN
- Milwaukee, WI
- Chicago, IL
- Albuquerque, NM
- Indianapolis, IN
- Philadelphia, PA
- Nashville, TN
- Houston, TX
10 Safest Major Cities in America (Population 500,000+):
- Honolulu, HI
- San Diego, CA
- El Paso, TX
- San Jose, CA
- New York, NY
- Austin, TX
- Portland, OR
- Seattle, WA
- Charlotte, NC
- Fort Worth, TX
To see the complete list, click here.
