EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - All 6,000 students in East St. Louis Public Schools will continue virtual learning through the start of the second quarter.
District officials made that decision this week after its communities have seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases. Currently, 32 staff members have tested positive or are quarantined for possible exposure.
Superintendent Arthur Culver says a recent survey found 60 percent of families say they still feel unsafe to return to class.
“We serve an at-risk population, and many of our families have people in the household who have underlying health conditions and they just don't want to take the chance of catching COVID-19," said Culver.
Culver says 99 percent of students are actively participating in virtual learning. He attributes the success to giving Chromebooks and hotspots to students who don't have internet access.
He says he's not ruling out some form of in-person classes before the end of the second quarter.
