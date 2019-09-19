EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The East St. Louis School District 189 has issued a warning after a man allegedly followed and called out to girls as they walked to school Wednesday.
School officials posted on Facebook the man was in an older white SUV near Jones Park when the two separate incidents occurred. They also said the man was “engaged in inappropriate behavior” at the time.
According to school officials, they are working with security staff and local law enforcement to make sure students are safe during the school day. They are also asking the community to keep children safe before and after the school day.
The school district is asking people to be cautious, vigilant and notify police if they see any questionable activity.
