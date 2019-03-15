EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – East St. Louis School District 189 will be closed Friday so students and staff can cheer on the high school’s boys’ basketball team.
Thursday evening, the district posted on their Facebook page that all schools and district offices would be closed March 15 so “students and staff can cheer for our Flyers at the Class 3A State Tournament in Peoria.” The boys’ basketball team is scheduled to play Peoria Manual at 1 p.m. at the Peoria Civic Center, Carver Arena.
According to the district, it has been 19 years since the team advanced to the state tournament.
Because the district will be closed Friday, a make-up school attendance will be added at the end of the school year, the district said.
