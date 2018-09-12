EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in East St. Louis are investigating a shootout at a gas station that happened around the same time a driver crashed into several parked cars overnight.
First, police were called to the Gas Mart on Missouri Avenue. Surveillance video showed someone inside a red Camaro started firing shots at another car. There were no reported injuries. An officer said there was an assault rifle in the Camaro.
A few blocks away, on 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue, a car hit several parked cars, leaving car parts and belongings scattered across the road. News 4 crews counted at least four damaged cars.
No suspects have been taken into custody in either incident. Police say the two cases are not connected.
