EAST. ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Parents in the East St. Louis school district say they are frustrated.
A group called “Parents and Guardians United” is asking the school district for more information about positive COVID cases. The group says they are not getting the information they need to know about.
According to the group, buses are also running at full capacity, so there is no social distancing, which is putting students and drivers at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.