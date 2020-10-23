EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It’s boots on the ground to prevent Metro East teens and young adults from falling into a life of crime, and instead turn them toward an education and a career.
Organizers with the nonprofit Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood Association say they’re trying to stop youth crime through their Youth Investment Program.
The group was recenlty awarded a $1 million federal grant to continue the work throughout St. Clair County. The program connects teens and young adults to education and job resources.
Program Director Alawnna McDaniel says this program is these people's only hope.
“Our youth for some reason are intimidated for crossing that bridge, and so the bridge is three miles away,” McDaniel said.
Community members say no job and a lack of education are some of the reasons why so much violence is happening.
“I think with the ongoing social climate, with the pandemic, poverty has risen tremendously,” Candance Price said.
Officials with the East St. Louis Police Department say some of the violent crimes seen today are being committed by teens between the ages of 14 and 18.
Just this year, a 14-year-old was shot and killed at an East St. Louis apartment complex. The incident also left a 16 and a 3-year-old injured by stray bullets.
And in September, a 14-year-old was killed after two teens led police on a high speed case after stealing a car from a Metro East car dealership.
So far this year, the Youth Investment Program has helped 150 youth avoid being that statistic by providing them with a job or helping them financially get to college.
For information on the Illinois Youth Investment Program, contact Candy Price at 618-874-0777 ext. 1142 or email her at cprice@lbdnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.