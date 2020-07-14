EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Municipal Building in East St. Louis is closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“On Sunday, July 12th, I was notified that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, I was informed of two more positive cases. After consulting with the Council and East Side Health District, I made the decision to close City Hall immediately. I also recommended that all employees go and get tested as soon as possible. While I realize this may be an inconvenience to some, the health of our employees and citizens is paramount,” stated City Manager Brooke Smith.
The building was shut down around 12 p.m. on Monday and will remain closed through the week. On Friday, city officials said they will re-evaluate the situation and then determine if the closure should be extended.
Anyone who was in the building within the last week is urged to get tested. According to East St. Louis authorities, free testing is available at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Community Center on Argonne Drive.
