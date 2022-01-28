EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of East St. Louis told News 4 years of planning went into a new public safety center.
Mayor Robert Eastern III said it took around seven years to make a new public safety center at Emerson Park Station a reality.
County leaders said this central location will allow authorities to respond and help the community faster.
Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritkzer announced federal and state funding is making this happen.
The nearly $10 million building will house St. Clair County sheriff deputies, 911 dispatchers, Metro transit and mental health resources, according to officials.
"What made this location seem prime was the area," Eastern said. "The fiber runs from Mid-American airport out to Lambert airport. It made sense to put it there."
"We need more public safety--not defunding it," said East St. Louis resident Eddison Spearman. "People drop their cars off here to board the MetroLink. They come from different communities. It's very accessible and it's convenient for a lot of people. It's good news for East Saint Louis."
Leaders are optimistic the new center will be built by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.