EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a Metro East mayor's home.
The East St. Louis Police Department arrested the two juveniles and are looking for two more people.
Officers said the thieves broke into East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks' home while she was away.
However, neighbors were watching and helped police catch the two youths.
The neighbors called police and told officers what they saw.
Police were able to recover some of the mayor's property.
