EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation led to the arrest of an East St. Louis man accused of soliciting young girls for sex online on Jan. 23.
After being contacted by another agency, officers with the East. St. Louis Police Department received messages that allegedly showed 26-year-old Dointe McDonald asking a young girl to conduct sexual acts with her on Facebook.
In a Facebook post, the police said they found and located all parties involved in the incident.
Prosecutors charged McDonald with one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child.
His bond is set at $10,000.
