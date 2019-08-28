EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who previously pleaded guilty to taking sexually explicit photographs of a 4-year-old Metro East girl will spend the next 30 years behind bars.
Andrew Wigfall, III, of East St. Louis, previously pleaded guilty to the charge of producing child pornography. He was then sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and a lifetime term of supervised released, according to court documents.
Authorities said the 47-year-old's crime first came to light in January when numerous local agencies received calls that his Facebook Messenger account was distrusting child pornography. Among the images were illicit photographs of Wigfall with the child.
When the girl’s grandmother saw the pictures, she reportedly said they had been taken in her basement. The grandmother said Wigfall was a friend who would come to her house to play dominoes with her husband while they were babysitting their grandchildren. The woman said neither she nor her husband knew Wigfall was a registered sex offender or that he had taken the photographs.
While being interviewed by police, Wigfall reportedly admitted to taking the photos using his cell phone but told investigators he lost his phone on Jan. 25 and was not the person who distributed them over social media. Court records state that law enforcement could not track down the cell phone.
Wigfall was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
