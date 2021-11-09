EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An East St. Louis man charged with shooting Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins to death in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Christopher Grant, 47, initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. He later reached a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to change his plea to guilty in Hopkins' murder along with gun and drug charges.
On Tuesday, Grant was sentenced to 480 months, 40 years, in prison. He's already served 27 months. The sentencing is for second-degree murder charges, illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking. Once Grant gets out, he'll be on probation for three years. He'll be 87 when he gets out.
On August 23, 2019, Hopkins was part of a team executing a no-knock search warrant before 5:30 a.m. near Caseyville Avenue and North 42nd Street in East St. Louis. According to the indictment, Grant was using the home to distribute controlled substances. As Hopkins and two other SWAT team member were placing chains from the front hooks of a police Ford F350 to a set of steel bars on the front door to forcibly remove the door. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, Grant told police he was sleeping on the couch when the commotion woke him up.
He fired the gun three times towards the porch, officials said. One of the bullets struck Hopkins in the head as he was walking away from the porch. The trooper died from his injuries at St. Louis University Hospital at 6:10 p.m. His death was the first of an Illinois State Police SWAT team member in 20 years.
In addition to Hopkins' murder, Grant was charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Grant's guilty plea includes all charges other than use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Trooper Hopkins' wife, Whitney Hopkins, spoke during the sentencing hearing. She said her husband "died that day trying to make the world safer."
Prosecutors said Grant is currently facing a murder charge in St. Claire County.
ABOUT HOPKINS
Trooper Hopkins was a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Hopkins was married and the father of four-year-old twins and an infant daughter at the time of his murder.
"Nick Hopkins was a bright light in this world," said ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly.
In Waterloo, Hopkins's hometown, residents were heartbroken following the fatal shooting. Mayor Tom Smith said being a state trooper was Hopkins' calling.
"He always had a smile, he loved it," Smith said. "His dad said Nick was so happy when he made the tactical response team and he just loved it, so he was happy to be a trooper."
Hopkins father currently serves as an alderman in Waterloo. His brother is an officer in Columbia, Illinois. Mayor Smith told News 4 Hopkins was also a skilled business man who flipped properties in Waterloo.
Hopkins' body and organs were donated to help save up to 40 people.
