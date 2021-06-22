EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man was sentenced to prison after firing a gun into the air at a child’s birthday party last year.
Marco B. Orr pleaded guilty in April to one count of unlawful firearm possession by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 32-year-old had an AR-15-style rifle that was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in a high capacity magazine at the May 2, 2020 party. He was reportedly captured on surveillance camera firing the gun into the air several times.
Orr was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery involving the use of a firearm.
Orr has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison. As part of his sentence, Orr has also been ordered to serve three years of supervised released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.