ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver was killed when a Jeep crashed into a median in St. Clair County late Tuesday night.
Offices were called to Interstate 255 after the crash was reported near Route 15 just after 11 p.m. Police said a Jeep Laredo was traveling northbound when it veered of the road, striking the guardrail. The Jeep then traveled back into the northbound lanes and crashed into the median wall.
The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old East St. Louis man, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.
The interstate was shut down while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene overnight. It has since reopened.
No other information regarding the crash.
The Illinois State Police Department is investigating.
