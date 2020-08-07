According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the 400 block of East Grand just after 1 a.m. Friday. He died after being rushed to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found shot on a north St. Louis gas station parking lot.

According to police, Keena Dyson, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot on the parking lot of a BP Gas Station in the 200 block of E. Grand just after 1 a.m. Friday. He was reushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A News 4 photographer at the homicide scene saw police marking nearly 50 shell casings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.