ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found shot on a north St. Louis gas station parking lot.
According to police, Keena Dyson, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot on the parking lot of a BP Gas Station in the 200 block of E. Grand just after 1 a.m. Friday. He was reushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A News 4 photographer at the homicide scene saw police marking nearly 50 shell casings.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
