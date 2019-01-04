CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An East St. Louis man was charged Friday with resisting arrest and battery of an officer after a mid-December traffic stop turned police pursuit resulted in a Caseyville officer being dragged.
Police said an officer with the Caseyville Police Department pulled over 36-year-old James Mitchell on December 16 because he believed Mitchell was driving under the influence.
While Mitchell was talking to the officer, police said he put his car in gear and drove away. The officer was pinned between the door and the frame of the car and was allegedly dragged approximately 50 feet. The officer then fell to the ground and struck his head and knee.
Another officer witnessed the incident and began a pursuit of the vehicle. The officer chased Mitchell in his vehicle from Caseyville to Collinsville and eventually onto I-55/70 westbound. Police said Mitchell was driving his vehicle at speeds of 100 mph.
An officer with a neighboring agency deployed spike strips to stop the pursuit which disabled three of the vehicles four tires. The vehicle continued over the Poplar Street Bridge, traveling on rims, when it stopped on westbound I-64 after crossing into Missouri.
Police said Mitchell was then taken into custody.
Police said there were also two passengers in the vehicle that were detained during the initial stages of the investigation. One of the passengers had an active warrant through St. Louis City. The other passenger was not taken into custody and was transported from the scene.
Mitchell was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting arrest causing injury and aggravated battery on a police officer.
James Mitchell's bond was initially set at $90,000 when police discovered that he was on Federal Probation. He is currently held at St. Clair County Jail with No Bond.
The officer in this case was not seriously injured and has returned to work.
