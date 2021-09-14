EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
Farnesio White, 28, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation.
The charges stem from a Sept. 7 homicide at 84th Street and Washington Avenue in East St. Louis. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at the scene just before 4 a.m.
His bond is set at $500,000 and remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail.
