ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's charged a man in a series of south St. Louis County burglaries.
Zion Dooley, an 18-year-old, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vehicle theft, one count of tampering with a vehicle and one count stealing credit cards. Dooley, from East. St. Louis, is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.
Charges allege Dooley stole a Toyota Highlander parked outside the homeowner's garage. The car had a purse inside with two credit cards. The charge goes on to state Dooley stole a BMW from a separate location, parked inside that homeowner's garage.
Dooley was arrested after he reportedly attempted to sell the Toyota Highlander and another vehicle to an undercover officer. Dooley had the two credit cards stolen from the car at the time of his arrest, charges allege.
The thefts took place from September 30 through October 4. The crimes occurred in the 2900 block of Royal Point Drive, 5600 block of Wickershire Lane and 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive. Dooley reportedly confessed to stealing two vehicles, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
