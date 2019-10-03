EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A East St. Louis man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted his girlfriend's daughter.
Christopher McNeal is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault for the Sept. 20 incident.
McNeal's girlfriend told police that she was downstairs in their apartment cooking dinner when she asked her daughter to bring her a cell phone.
When McNeal responded instead of the daughter, she became suspicious and went upstairs.
When she got upstairs, she noticed McNeal trying to pull her daughter's pants up.
The daughter told her mother what happened and that he had sexually assaulted her.
She then drove her daughter to the police department where she filed a police report.
St. Clair County States Attorney charged McNeal on Sept. 23. His bail was set at $80,000.
