BLACKJACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in a deadly shooting at a North County apartment complex.
Zcore Hester-Henderson, 22, of East St. Louis, Illinois, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to police, 37-year-old Derrick Bunting was found fatally shot on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive just before 6:40 a.m. on August 12.
According to the probable cause statement, Bunting was shot to death by a passenger who exited a vehicle. Hester-Henderson was the driver of that vehicle, as identified by at least one eyewitness, police say.
