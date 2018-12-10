EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man is charged with three counts of felonies after beating up a woman with his gun, police said.
The St. Clair County Attorney’s office charged Shon A. Thomas, 37, on December 8 with aggravated battery, great bodily harm, permanent disfigure and one count of unlawful restraint.
East St. Louis officers were called to the 1500 block of Gaty Avenue on December 7 after a female called for help.
Upon arrival, the officers could hear the female yelling in the residence.She then broke an upstairs window so the police could see her.
Police said she was covered in blood.
Officers entered the residence and the female told them Thomas hit her in the face with a gun.
Officers located Thomas on the scene.
Thomas is jailed on a $80,000 bond.
