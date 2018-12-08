EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An East St. Louis man accused of looking through his girlfriend's phone then allegedly beating her afterwards was arrested, authorities say.
On Oct. 14, officers arrived to the 1600 block of Bond Avenue after a woman called for help. Once they arrived, the woman told officers that her boyfriend attacked her after looking through her cell phone.
The woman said Brian Hendricks, 34, hit her until she passed out and fell to the floor. Police said Hendricks then choked her and held her inside the home for the remainder of the afternoon.
The woman was able to called for help after Hendricks walked outside the home to talk to someone.
Prosecutors charged Hendricks with one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of domestic battery on Nov. 30.
His bond is set at $60,000.
