Mug shot Jerry D. Pirtle 092221

Jerry D. Pirtle, 31, is accused of armed robbery. 

 Fairview Heights Police Department

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is accused of an armed robbery at a Fairview Heights gas station.

Jerry D. Pirtle is alleged to have pointed a gun at the clerk of a Circle K on Bunkum Road the night of Sept. 16. The 31-year-old suspect then stole money from the cash register and drove off, according to police. 

Pirtle was identified as a suspect by police and arrested the day after crime. During the arrest, police seized the gun that was allegedly used in the armed robbery. He has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

