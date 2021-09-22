FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is accused of an armed robbery at a Fairview Heights gas station.
Jerry D. Pirtle is alleged to have pointed a gun at the clerk of a Circle K on Bunkum Road the night of Sept. 16. The 31-year-old suspect then stole money from the cash register and drove off, according to police.
Pirtle was identified as a suspect by police and arrested the day after crime. During the arrest, police seized the gun that was allegedly used in the armed robbery. He has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.