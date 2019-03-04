ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is accused of producing child pornography.
Andrew Wigfall, III was indicted in federal court on one count of production of child pornography. According to officials, the 47-year-old committed the offense between Dec. 1, 2018 and Jan. 26, 2019.
During his initial court appearance last week, Wigfall reportedly pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bond pending an April 30, 2019 jury trial.
The suspect was previously convicted of a sex offense and is subject to an enhanced sentenced if convicted, which could result in a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a term of supervised release from five years to life and a fine of up to $250,000.
The arrest was made as part of a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, called Project Safe Childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.