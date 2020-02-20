EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- If you don’t follow the laws, you will be forced to close. That’s the strong message Metro East leaders are sending to local business owners.
A gas station was forced to close after a shooting on their property sent a bullet through an window in East St. Louis City Hall.
Now the owner of the East Broadway Gas Mart is taking a dramatic stance to voice his disagreement with the closure.
Mike Jabbar, the owner of the gas station, is at odds with Mayor Robert Eastern.
“It’s disrespect to have that kind of activity across city hall, it will not be tolerated,” Eastern said.
Thursday News 4’s cameras were rolling as signs were being placed around the Gas Mart reading, “Thank you Mayor for shutting our store down.”
“They’re not solving the problem. You’re suppose to have a meeting, sit down and talk to the business owner,” said Jabbar.
Jabbar said he feels unfairly targeted by the mayor for a crime he said he couldn’t prevent.
News 4 showed you surveillance video Tuesday of a shooting that spilled over into city hall after a bullet went through the door.
“Sometimes we have events at city hall late at night, that could have been a fatality,” said Eastern.
Eastern said Jabbar didn’t follow the city’s new no trespassing ordinance. It state business owners must call the police if they see loiters on their property.
“Police come take whoever is there breaking that ordinance to jail,” said Eastern.
Police told News 4 Jeremey Mosby had been selling drugs in that parking lot for 30 minutes before the shooting.
This topic came up during a news conference Thursday announcing the city’s first Peace Week, a partnership with Better Family Life aimed to reduce violence in East St. Louis.
Since establishing new ordinances, Eastern said violent crime in East St. Louis has decreased significantly.
Year to date homicide numbers:
- 2018 – 7 homicides
- 2019- 5 homicides
- 2020 – 2 homicides
