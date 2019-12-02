EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A celebration is in order after the East St. Louis Flyers defeated the Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge Wolves in a state football championship game.
The new champs will be honored with a parade on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. The parade will start at the East St. Louis Senior High School on State street and will end at the Board of Education building.
The Flyers ended their season with a 14-0 record.
The football program was also showcased in the 2017 Fox Sports Film documentary titled 89 Blocks, produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Sports Illustrated.
