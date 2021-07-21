EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There were three fires in East St. Louis within 12 hours.
The first fire broke out at a warehouse not far from the riverfront Tuesday evening. Smoke could be seen for miles as crews worked quickly to douse the flames.
Then, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a car on fire inside a car wash in the 400 block of South 10th Street. The fire also damaged the car wash’s roof.
The third fire happened around 4 a.m. at an automobile shop on Converse near 18th Street.
No injuries have been reported from any of the fires. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.