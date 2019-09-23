EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The East St. Louis Driver Services facility will temporarily close on Tuesday due to air quality concerns.
The East St. Louis Secretary of State facility location will no longer offer services to the East Louis community starting Tuesday following employee and customer complaints of coughing, sneezing and skin irritations.
Officials said there will be a temporary facility established at the East St. Louis Community College Center at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Officials haven't released opening dates or room locations yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.