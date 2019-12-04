EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There was a big celebration on the east side Wednesday as East St. Louis honored the Class 6A state champions from East St. Louis High School.
It was the Flyers' fourth state title in just a matter of eight months.
First, it was the boy's basketball team, then girls and boy's track teams. Now the football team has brought home hardware to put on display at the school.
For the football team, this was their first state crown since 2016 and ninth overall.
They were honored in a big way Wednesday, first with a pep rally in the school's gym, then with a parade.
With all of their accomplishments this year, East St. Louis is living up to their nickname, "The City of Champions."
