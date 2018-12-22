EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- They call it Christmas on Iron. The Pharaohs motorcycle club, loaded up on their bikes and took off on a holiday mission to give back in East St. Louis.
Through fundraisers and donations, 20 families received toys and a holiday meal.
Even Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few elves were on hand to help. The club's vice president says the holidays can be tough on families and they just hope to ease the burden a little bit.
"The phrase ‘it takes a village’ and I was raised in that time when the village actually stepped in and raised the children and now just want to give back, and that's part of our mission."
This is the 15th year the Pharaohs Motorcycle Club has delivered gifts and food baskets to East St. Louis families.
