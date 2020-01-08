EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several cars were damaged after a fire broke out at an auto shop in East St. Louis overnight.
The owner of Southend Auto Repair on Lemons Boulevard told News 4 he received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a fire at the business. He said several cars and the building were damaged, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
