EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis apartment building was destroyed by a fire a week before tenants were scheduled to move in.
The fire broke out at the building at 16th and Gaty before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building was undergoing a complete renovation at the time of the fire. While firefighters were battling the blaze, walls on both sides of the building collapsed. The building’s owner told News 4 the renovation was nearing completion and was due to have tenants move in next week.
The fire damaged several nearby homes. No one was injured.
