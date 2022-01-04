East St. Louis announces new COVID-19 restrictions for city government

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of East St. Louis has announced new COVID-19 restrictions for city government.
Starting Jan. 5, the city will implement a hybrid virtual and in-person schedule due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
East St. Louis City Hall will be in-person Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Human Resources, Finance, City Manager, Mayor's Office and Board of Elections Departments. On Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the Regulatory Affairs, Police and Fire Administration, and Public Works Departments will be open for in-person services. The Economic Development Department will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City Clerk and the Treasurer's Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The city also states that staff will be tested on a weekly basis for COVID-19.
