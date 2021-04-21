EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Some Metro East families are reeling after an announcement was made last week the school year would be extended, with the official decision being made Tuesday.
The East St. Louis School Board approved pushing the end of the school year out a month to late June, their reasoning being students aren't meeting academic requirements due to COVID-19 and virtual learning.
Superintendent Arthur Culver said an exceptionally high number of students are failing in the district this year. Specifically, more than two-thirds are failing two or more classes.
News 4 talked to concerned parents Wednesday who say they don't think an extra month is fair to the kids, whether students are failing or not.
"My daughter has maintained principal's honor roll, she's a student athlete, plays club volleyball and school volleyball," Sharice Yates explained.
Yates' daughter Crystyna is a sophomore at East St. Louis Senior High School. She's been doing virtual learning all year
"This summer break has been even more anticipated, and now you wanna punish her along with other students and make them go to school because some students weren't catching on," Yates said.
The East St. Louis School Board is requiring students to go to school through June 29th, a month later than scheduled. The order caused parents to voice frustrations online.
One parent wrote "I fear an extension is going to be counterproductive to those students who are in desperate need of a mental break."
Another wrote, "an extended school year for all students is going to potentially cause honor students to feel punished while fulfilling the requirements necessary to be considered academic excellence."
But Culver said even the successful students are underperforming.
"Even when we analyze the achievement data, even the students that are making passing grades are still not where they need to be when it comes to comparing their achievement scores to their peers across the country and their peers in Illinois," he explained.
However parents said while they understand filling an educational gap in learning, the short notice is on the schedule change is unacceptable.
The district had the sub-par performance data long before they made the official announcement, but had to go through union negotiations to approve the change.
"It took some time to work this out with our union. We were in negotiations with our union for several weeks to come up with a plan that will work," Culver said.
However not all students may be subject to the extension. Culver said things are still up in the air, but there's a chance the extension could become optional for students meeting expectations.
Culver, his staff, and the teacher's union believe the extra month is what's best for students. Culver said seniors who are eligible for graduation will graduate on time. However, those who need to catch up will have a separate graduation in July.
