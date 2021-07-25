EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the East Alton Police Department are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.
The police department said 42-year-old Nicole Sevier-Rudd was last Saturday morning near the Circle on 716 W. St. Louis Avenue.
You're asked to call the department at 618-259-6212 if you know he whereabouts.
