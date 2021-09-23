EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A homeowner was flown to a St. Louis hospital after he fell while cutting a tree limb in East Alton.
East Alton Fire Chief Timothy Quigley confirmed to News 4 the man was attempting to cut a tree limb down when something happened and the limb fell, taking the homeowner with it. The man fell about 10-to-15 feet and the tree limb landed on top of him. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Irwin.
The severity of the man’s injuries is not currently known. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
